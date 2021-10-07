Submit Release
Editorial: Let courts help tenants through the eviction process

Even with the state moratorium on evictions being lifted Oct. 1, there are protections in place for tenants who lost income during the pandemic and fell behind on rent. There is also a $5.2-billion state rental assistance fund that is still available to tenants and landlords.

