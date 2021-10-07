Suspect Sought in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in Washington, DC.

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at approximately 10:50 pm, the suspect approached and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim in the 700 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21145057

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 6:50 am, the suspect approached and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim in the 2100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21145174

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 7:37 am, the suspect approached and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim in the 1000 block of L Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21145198

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 7:47 am, the suspect approached and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21145216

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 8:33 am, the suspect approached and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21145222

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 8:55 am, the suspect approached and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim at 5th Street and L Street, Northeast. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21145259

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 9:30 am, the suspect approached and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim in the 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21145199

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30’s or 40’s, 5’9”-6’0”, thin, with a short haircut, wearing a dark colored shirt, light pants and a light colored surgical mask. The suspect may be operating a silver Mitsubishi SUV, bearing Virginia tag UDG1117.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.