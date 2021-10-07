TBI Agents Investigating Cleveland Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with officers with the Cleveland Police Department on Thursday morning.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred shortly after 9:00, when officers responded to a report of a disturbance call at a home in the 700 block of Springhill Drive NE. There, three officers encountered a man, identified as Lloyd Grant McClung, Jr. (DOB 8-12-50), who was armed with a shotgun. The officers gave several commands for McClung to drop his weapon, which he ignored, and instead, continued advancing toward the officers. The situation escalated and resulted in two of the officers firing their weapons, striking McClung, who died after being transported to the hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence, and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.