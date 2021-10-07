Westminster Man Charged with Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, (802) 828-3171

Attorney General Thomas J. Donovan announced today that Jason Muxlow, 42, of Westminster, Vermont was arraigned on October 5, 2021 on five felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials. According to documents filed with the court, the Vermont’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (VT-ICAC) received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which indicated that someone had uploaded images containing child sexual abuse material to various online platforms. After executing online and residential search warrants, the VT-ICAC subsequently seized devices containing child sexual abuse materials from Mr. Muxlow’s residence.

Mr. Muxlow pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, the Hon. Michael Kainen presiding. The court set bail in the amount of $20,000 and issued conditions of release which include limitations on Mr. Muxlow’s access to children and the internet. The Attorney General emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, VT-ICAC, Vermont State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations. VT-ICAC investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child pornography. This Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, and other county and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with the Task Force.

Last modified: October 7, 2021