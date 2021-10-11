Nashville Marketing Agency JLB Recognized with the Web Excellence Award for Higher Education

JLB, in partnership with Fisk University, Wins at the Annual Web Excellence Awards Competition

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2021 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development.

JLB has been recognized for their design excellence with the web excellence award for Higher Education Website Development.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for this prestigious web design award. Our company was founded on the fundamental reality that digital design and support solutions are no longer a choice for business. Solving that problem and providing fully supported web design services was a game-changer for our clients and us.” - Ken Royer, CEO

Fisk University, located in Nashville Tennessee, is one of just 37 Historically Black Colleges and Universities recognized under the UNCF Member Network. Providing higher education to the African American community since 1866, in partnership with JLB, this new website design was engineered to be attractive to the existing student population, prospective students, their families, and the staff working at the school.

It needed to be streamlined in a manner in which all audiences could easily access information such as events, academic information, student/faculty portals, as well as a myriad of other content that had been previously lost in their website’s infrastructure. Showcasing featured staff members, outstanding students, and the accomplishments of the institution while paying homage to the university’s 150 years of rich history — this website was built with both the visitor and the webmaster in mind.

About the Web Excellence Awards

The annual international, web excellence competition saw over 950 entries worldwide, including 40 US States and 34 countries including Australia, Canada, The Netherlands, UK, Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, India, etc. An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications.

The Web Excellence Awards primarily aims to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the web. The winners of the excellence awards are chosen from six categories, including website building, advertising & marketing, video and podcasts, apps and mobile, social media, and painting.

Each category then further includes themes ranging from activism and health to beauty, fitness, sports, travel, etc. These winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire millions to think out of the box. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners of the 2021 web awards has not only been challenging but also astounding.

About JLB

JLB (Joy Life Business) is a Nashville Web Design company with over 18 years in business. JLB is about disruptive accountability to its clients. All the marketing, technology, software, and web design services are their responsibility to make sure it works, it’s protected, well supported, and providing results. All in-house, all local.

JLB has been proudly voted the #1 best web design company in Williamson County three (3) times, is on the Inc. 5000 list, is a Google Premier Partner, and is Veteran owned.

For additional information, please visit JLB.