Tartaglione Hosts Senior Expo for More than 100 Seniors

Senior Expo

Philadelphia Pa. − October 7, 2021 − More than 100 seniors, direct caregivers, and vendors attended the first of three Senior Expos hosted by Sen. Tina Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia). 

The expo was organized and hosted by Sen. Tartaglione at the St. Anne’s Rectory PALS Center in Philadelphia. Representatives from various government agencies as well as public and private providers were on hand to discuss programs and services for older Philadelphians, as well as organizations providing health screenings. A free lunch was provided to attendees as well.

“Connecting seniors with the services that are offered and available to them is one of the most important jobs as a senator,” Sen. Tartaglione said. “These events are always a huge hit with my constituents, and every time I interact with constituents around the 2nd district, they always tell me how much they love the senior fairs and are already looking forward to the next one.”

Sen. Tartaglione’s offices will be hosting two more senior expos in the 2nd District:

  •  Thursday October 21st 10am-1pm at the Mayfair Community Center
  •  Thursday October 28th 10am-1pm at the Lawncrest Recreation Center

The Senior Expos are free to attend and open to all seniors and their caregivers in the 2nd district.

For more information contact Sen. Tartaglione’s district office at (215) 533-0440.

###

