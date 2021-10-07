Submit Release
H-1 eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) closed nightly on Tuesday night, Oct. 12, through Sunday morning, Oct. 17, for deck repair work

Posted on Oct 7, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, notifies Oahu motorists of a full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Tuesday night, Oct. 12, through Sunday morning, Oct. 17, for deck repair work. The ramp will be closed during the following dates and times.

Tuesday night, 10/12, from 6:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday night, 10/13, from 6:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday night, 10/14, from 6:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday night, 10/15, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Saturday night, 10/16, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The Airport offramp will be closed alongside the roadwork on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange, for the Airport Viaduct Improvements project. During working hours, motorists will be detoured to Nimitz Highway as an alternate route to access HNL Airport.

Message boards will be posted at key decision points to inform motorists of closure and detour information. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders have been notified of the closures and will not be allowed through. Roadwork is weather permitting.

