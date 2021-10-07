A Story of Due Process by David Estes
Retired police officer Estes is back with a new story within the US justice systemCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three characters known to be troublemakers are accused of murder. The raps stick because it isn’t difficult to believe that they did the deed. The catch – they’re actually innocent. David Estes spins a tale both suspenseful and thrilling in this new novella entitled “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee.”
The story is a little bit like a return to the office for Estes. He was, after all, an enforcer of the law for most of his life. The author was a police officer in Seattle, Washington all the way up until his retirement. This means that he’s spent some time learning about the ins and outs of the justice system. He’s even probably met individuals just like the protagonists in his novella.
His experiences, in Seattle and even in his past life as an infantry squad leader in Vietnam, have given shape to the stories he tells. In “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee,” his three protagonists are victims of mistaken identity. It isn’t difficult for the justice system to pin the blame on them because they’ve been on the wrong side of the law before. However, those were misdemeanors – this is murder, and is a completely different story altogether.
Despite its length, the thrilling story of Estes’ novella follows the misfits as they work with the justice system to prove themselves innocent. They use every trick in the book to clear their names, even utilizing a few loopholes here and there, all told from the brilliant mind of a retired cop with a story to tell.
“The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee” is a story of justice, liberty, and exoneration. Will they be able to clear their names? Find out by purchasing the book from the author’s website, or from your favorite Barnes & Noble branch.
Visit the author's website at www.davidestesauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter