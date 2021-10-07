Interim Report of the Providence Grand Jury (Reported October 1, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Michael Monteiro (age 52) North Providence, R.I. P1-2021-3042AG

On October 1, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Michael Monteiro with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling, three counts of conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of simple assault, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence, and one count of breaking and entering. The alleged acts occurred in the town of North Providence sometime on or about June 17, 2021. The North Providence Police Department conducted the investigation. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 8, 2021 in Providence Superior Court.

Jared Batista (age 24) North Providence, R.I. P1-2021-3042BG

On October 1, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jared Batista with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling, three counts of conspiracy, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, and one count of breaking and entering. The alleged acts occurred in the town of North Providence sometime on or about June 17, 2021. The North Providence Police Department conducted the investigation. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 8, 2021 in Providence Superior Court.

Leah Bucci (age 36) Woonsocket, R.I. P1-2021-3042CG

On October 1, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Leah Bucci with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling, three counts of conspiracy, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of larceny from a person, one count of simple assault, and one count of breaking and entering. The alleged acts occurred in the town of North Providence sometime on or about June 17, 2021. The North Providence Police Department conducted the investigation. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 8, 2021 in Providence Superior Court.

Jian Ming Huang (age 42) Brooklyn, N.Y. P1-2021-3043A

On October 1, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jian Ming Huang with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, one count of possession of marijuana in excess of five kilograms, and one count of maintaining a common nuisance. The alleged acts occurred in the town of North Providence sometime on or about June 10, 2021. The Rhode Island State Police conducted the investigation. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 20, 2021 in Providence Superior Court.

Da X Liang (age 45) Woodside, N.Y. P1-2021-3043B

On October 1, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Da X Liang with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, one count of possession of marijuana in excess of five kilograms, and one count of maintaining a common nuisance. The alleged acts occurred in the town of North Providence sometime on or about June 10, 2021. The Rhode Island State Police conducted the investigation. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 20, 2021 in Providence Superior Court.

Mark Salerno (age 39) Scituate, R.I. P1-2021-3044A

On October 1, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Mark Salerno with seven counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of second-degree child molestation, and one count of indecent solicitation of a child. The alleged acts occurred in the town of North Scituate on various days and dates between January 1, 2021 and April 27, 2021. The Rhode Island State Police conducted the investigation. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 20, 2021 in Providence Superior Court.

Marc Gregoire (age 48) Johnston, R.I. P1-2021-3045A

On October 1, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Marc Gregoire with one count of first-degree arson and one count of resisting arrest. The alleged acts occurred in the town of Scituate sometime on or about April 29, 2021. The Scituate Police Department conducted the investigation. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 20, 2021 in Providence Superior Court.

