Estes Spins a Suspenseful Tale in The Rescue of the Nadia Marie
Retired officer David Estes delivers thrills and intrigue in a reprint of his first published novelCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a family gets marooned in the middle of the ocean right in the path of a deadly storm, the only thing that can save them is a miracle. It is the tale of this miracle in procedure and protocol that author David Estes tells in “The Rescue of Nadia Marie.”
The book, which was originally printed in 2012, was David Estes’ first foray into publishing fiction drawing from his colorful history in both the military and police. Estes was an infantry squad leader who saw action in Vietnam. This experience immersed him in the flow of command commonly involved during high-tension situations that could have potentially international ramifications.
“The Rescue of Nadia Marie” draws from this experience. As the titular family is stuck adrift in the middle of the sea and in the path of fatal danger, the US navy is the only entity in the world with the capacity to lead a rescue mission.
However, the circumstances of the situation have made it impossible for the mightiest naval force in the world to move without the go signal of their commander in chief. The question now is whether the president of the United States will make the decision to go to the rescue in time.
Estes spent majority of his life working within the system, and has made his books—both “The Rescue of Nadia Marie” and another, “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee”—based on the features and limitations of both the military and police. “The Rescue of Nadia Marie” details the limitations of the US Navy in unusual situations from Estes’ perspective.
Reviews of the book say that the author writes the story like he speaks, which means “The Rescue of the Nadia Marie” flows like an actual story being told by a retired servant of the nation. Readers will enjoy the thrills and intrigue within the pages of the book, as well as the insight into the inner workings of the United States military.
