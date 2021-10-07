HIP Video Promo presents: Kristina Murrell takes charge in the infectious "Let Me Drive" music video

Whether you're kicking back with friends or out partying, you want to find the perfect track to set the good vibes in motion. "Let Me Drive" does just that.

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True talent will always find a way to make it to the top. For R&B/pop artist Kristina Murrell, her voice was destined to hit the charts – which started to become a reality when she was discovered by American record producer and songwriter Sonny King. After taking her under his wing, Kristina Murrell had the opportunity to pursue her dream, and she hasn't looked back since. Now, with a recording deal with Music For Love, she released her first studio album, Passion & Pain, a raw look into loyalty, passion, and deception. Kristina Murrell continues to expand and curate her sound with each new track she drops, highlighting her supreme vocal ability.

Whether you're kicking back with your closest friends or out partying in the club , you want to find the perfect track that sets all the good vibes in motion. Kristina Murrell's "Let Me Drive" does just that with its infectious R&B instrumentals and sweet vocal melodies that sit right in the middle of chilling out and getting the party started. Unlike her last song, "Got Me Dreaming," which speaks of deception and heartbreak, this track is all about "driving the boat" and taking charge of the relationship. Vanity Wyze also features on the track, adding an unmistakable flow and energy that has become synonymous with his own sound. The visuals tie in perfectly with the mood and theme of the song. In the "Let Me Drive" video, we get to see Kristina Murrell enjoying her time with her closest friends on a boat that is ripping through the currents of Lake Norman. She is carefree, bold, and unapologetic as she sports a new look with bright pink hair. This addicting track will have you hitting repeat.

More Kristina Murrell on her website

More Kristina Murrell on Instagram

More Kristina Murrell on HIP Video Promo