Colonial Power Group and Freedom Energy Logistics Partner to Bring Community Choice Aggregation to Municipalities in NH
Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations.
Energy Advisories Join Forces to Optimize Energy Solutions for Local CommunitiesAUBURN, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) and Colonial Power Group (CPG) today announced their strategic partnership designed to provide tremendous value to municipal clients and local communities. Both leading energy advisories, together they offer comprehensive energy services including energy procurement, demand management, and renewables in support of each city and town’s unique energy requirements and sustainability objectives. They are launching a strategic focus on Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) in New Hampshire.
“Our entire team is ecstatic to team-up with Colonial Power Group,” stated Bart Fromuth, Chief Executive Officer, Freedom Energy Logistics. “CPG is the gold standard in Community Choice Aggregation, which is why over 80 Bay State communities have chosen them, including Boston, Lowell and Pittsfield.”
“Community Choice Aggregation has been our main focus for almost 20 years now,” said Mark Cappadona, President, Colonial Power Group. “Our new relationship with Freedom Energy’s Municipal Group enables us to introduce top-tier energy solutions to our client communities who may be looking for assistance with energy procurement strategies for their municipal accounts. Being able to connect our clients with Freedom’s services, whether it is power and gas procurement, renewables, demand response, net metering or community solar, positions CPG extremely well to further assist our clients.”
“The synergies between our two firms are quite remarkable. By joining forces, Freedom Energy and CPG have an unbeatable value offering for municipalities. It’s about making connections, having conversations, and finding energy service solutions to achieve their objectives. This includes everything from aggregation to procurement to demand management and renewables. CPG and Freedom Energy have the expertise and the solutions to achieve their unique requirements,” continued Fromuth.
About Colonial Power Group
Colonial Power Group (CPG) has been assisting communities in the design, implementation, and management of municipal aggregations since 2002. It is currently the largest provider of municipal aggregation services in Massachusetts, successfully performing these services for more than 80 communities. Its sole focus is community-based municipal aggregation, devoting its full time and attention to the needs of its client communities and the end users of electricity who live and do business there. CPG works closely with its clients to formulate buying and hedging strategies to meet any specific strategic objectives such as renewable energy content and price stability. It provides unparalleled expertise in utility tariffs, ISO tariffs, pricing schedules, and has the experience to design and manage purchasing strategies that successfully deliver both economy and risk mitigation. For more information, visit https://colonialpowergroup.com/.
About Freedom Energy Logistics
Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been twice named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine. Stay Work Play’s Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and received multiple Business Excellence Awards from New Hampshire Business Review. For more information, visit www.felpower.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Colonial Power Group
Stuart Ormsbee
508-769-0880
sormsbee@colonialpowergroup.com
CarolAnn M Hibbard
Freedom Energy Logistics
+1 603-625-2244
chibbard@felpower.com