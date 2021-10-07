David Estes’ New Novella Promises Thrills
The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee tells a thrilling story of wrongful accusation – and exonerationCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when several misfits are wrongfully accused of murder? Will the three be captured for a crime they didn’t commit? Or will they be able to exonerate themselves over the course of the tale? This is the story told by author David Estes in the thrilling new novella "The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee."
Estes wrote the story from the perspective of an insider familiar with the inner workings of the police and military. He was a police officer for most of his life, after all. This La Grange, Georgia native’s decorated career saw him in active duty in Vietnam during the war as an infantry squad leader. This was followed by active duty in the justice system of Seattle up until his retirement.
The author’s colorful history helps Estes paint the backdrop to the story of "The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee." The three misfits are fingered as the ones guilty of a murder they didn’t commit. This means that they need to go through the system in order to prove their innocence. This won’t be an easy task, however, thanks to their reputation and predilection to go from one mishap to another.
Estes uses his knowledge of the system to tell the story of how the three protagonists go about exonerating themselves from the wrongful accusation. His experience of the processes in the justice system, and its loopholes, build the backbone of the story’s plot. Despite its brevity (a novella isn’t that long, after all), "The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee" serves up thrill after thrill that will keep readers on their toes from start to finish.
To find out if the protagonists are able to successfully clear their names, be sure to check out this newest work by David Estes, available now through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Visit the author's website at www.davidestesauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
