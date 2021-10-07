Author Estes Serves Thrills with No Chill
An appalling and mysterious unraveling of crimes and rescuesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the inherent seriousness of the mysteries of life, to imagine a chaotic turn of events is often visualized than not. Serving this visualization is the author David Estes who releases "The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee," a book that explains no chill with all the thrill and spiraling of situations that are mind blowing and exciting. It presents the realities in life where circumstances are naturally inevitable and would pit people in situations which they have never imagined. The convergence of three unfortunate individuals in the melting pot of murders in pursuit of loathe and revenge, have set the book’s themes intriguing from the others. Who would have thought that there would be a final confrontation? The plots are indeed unpredictable hence, readers will have no choice but to continue standing by and see how crimes connect rescues and how these events affect these three misfits and the environment that they are in.
Estes, who at hand experienced asking accountability from individuals who committed crimes, as a retired Seattle police officer, has made the book seem realistic albeit it has its fictional nature. As a former infantry squad leader in Vietnam prior to joining the state defense forces, he always had a knack in public service. A native from La Grange, Georgia, he moved to South Dakota and met his wife there. Currently, he lives in Lewiston, Idaho.
Serving you the right amount of thrill and zero chills, Estes’s book is an option in the store that would be the reader’s choice, in the journey of finding out how the mysteries and discoveries unfold!
Visit the author's website at www.davidestesauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
