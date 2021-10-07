High Stakes Confrontations: Estes Releases New Mystery Thriller Novel
Dangerous encounters abound for three unlikely companionsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confrontations are not always comfortable. We often find ourselves preparing for many worst-case scenarios. It can be as harmless as a difficult conversation or as complicated as defending ourselves against an assailant on the street. These scenarios are hardly ever easy, and we wouldn’t wish them on other people. But it does inspire imagination as to what one would do when in that situation. Would fear take over or empathy? For three unlucky individuals, this question becomes less hypothetical and more a matter of life and death in David Estes’ “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee.”
David Estes has had his fair share of encounters and confrontations. Estes served in the United States Military’s infantry as a squad leader during a tour of duty in Vietnam. During this time, he has had many experiences both with his squad and the natives. After his service, the La Grange, Georgia native spent some time as a Police Officer for the Seattle Police before eventually retiring. He currently lives in Lewiston, Idaho with his wife Evangeline Schwartz who he met while living in Sturgis, South Dakota.
“The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee” entangles the lives of three unsuspecting individuals. Forced to work together to solve a mysterious murder case, they soon find out that things are not always what they seem. The clues come together to reveal that they have all been somehow linked to one another in someone’s plot for revenge. One incident leads to another and the three misfits find themselves chasing an elusive criminal. With only a string of murders to go on, the trio race against time to save the next victim. Tracking the murderer eventually brings everyone together for what may be their last confrontation.
What drives a man to murder another? How do these unlucky individuals fit into the bigger picture? Will they make it out alive? Find out when you get your own copy of “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee.”
Visit the author's website at www.davidestesauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
