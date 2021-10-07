Online open house now open for Southeast Mile Hill Drive roundabout in Port Orchard

Dennis Engel, multimodal planning manager, 360-357-2651

PORT ORCHARD – Community members can learn more about planned improvements at the intersection of Southeast Mile Hill Drive and Wolves Road by participating in an online open house that will run through Friday. Oct. 22.

After an analysis, the Washington State Department of Transportation plans to build a single-lane roundabout within the existing intersection. The analysis is part of a statewide program to replace aging traffic signals with roundabouts where possible. The decision is based on mobility, reliability, safety and costs.

Roundabouts have numerous benefits, including helping reduce the potential for crashes and improving traffic flow.

The online open house is available around the clock through Friday, Oct. 22 to allow people to review the information whenever best suits their schedule. Participants are encouraged to submit feedback.

Roundabout open house information

When Thursday, Oct. 7, to Friday, Oct. 22

Where Visit Engage.wsdot.wa.gov and select "Wolves Road Roundabout"

Details The online open house is available 24/7 and will detail:

Reasons behind the project

Timeline and next steps

How to participate Free Wi-Fi access is available at the Kitsap Regional Library in Port Orchard. Additional free Wi-Fi Hotspots locations are listed via the Washington State Department of Commerce website: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/.