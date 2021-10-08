SourceLess Blockchain: a new way to web – a world wide blockchain

Sourceless Inc. is releasing a decentralized application, by giving users access to their data using blockchain, web3, distributed ledger technology and p2p.

We hope that by the first part of 2022 we will launch the first beta version of the new web. I can tell you for sure, that in the near future we will all have a SourceLess account.” — Alexandru Stratulat (Sourceless Founder and CEO)

CONSTANTA, ROMANIA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the internet is getting slower and slower and it’s almost fully booked as Domain Name Registry (there are more than 1.8 billion domains – and growing), we announce the #NewWeb that is much faster, with maximum security, and a fresh new mapping (STR.Domains) to solve this problem.

"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.”

Mark Zuckerberg's response after the crash of several platforms and services such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Although short and without details, I do not think we would need excuses or additional information, because we would not solve certain problems.

What is not talked about and not taken into account is the fact that we need a new Web. Given the much more advanced technology we have compared to when the www we know was created, there is still no migration to something newer and better. A problem is not solved by patching and using outdated mentalities. If a problem was created with an old mentality, then it cannot be solved with the same thinking.

We announce the beta release of SourceLess Blockchain’s platform, the future Web that we will have as an alternative to the one we already use. SourceLess is designed in such a way that it cannot retain any data from its users because it assigns all of their rights for storage on the blockchain and DLT, without any human access.

Although we have released the registrations on the website and the right to purchase domains, the launch of Sourceless platform will be at the beginning of 2022,

The private part of Sourceless Blockchain gives a restricted participation that is controlled through Blockchain wNFT inside a Node, but gives full community access to all members.

SourceLess Blockchain is a digital ledger that cannot be altered. It is used to store data, which can be anything from cryptocurrency transactions to content. It is not in the control of one person or company but instead, it is shared by all of the participants in the network. It can be used in three different ways: private, public, and hybrid which makes it impossible to be manipulated or hacked.

The new web will provide endless possibilities for businesses to build their decentralized apps on top of it, no matter which programming language, with the help of OpenAi. The hybrid network provides all the critical features of a public blockchain, such as secure, transparent, immutable, and decentralised, but also restricts the ability to access, view, or change transactions in any way. Also, not everyone can use the network, which ensures that confidential information does not leave the network.

It also integrates many other technologies such as Codex from OpenAI, Formwelt into a wNFT to help every person who owns a str.Domain to acces them.

Technically, OpenAi’s Codex is the only data intelligence platform or Future AI, which provides text-to-code, and similar, unique software of its kind, while Formwelt is a language-independent application that can be used to communicate in any language with a person of any nationality.

With complete control and transparency, your digital assets will be secured and stable in a new, innovative way, and most important, owned by yourself!

Read more about Sourceless: www.sourceless.io

SourceLess Blockchain, short info, from YouTube