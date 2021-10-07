Mindset Life Coach Kenyatta King Writes Book That Will “Unlock the True Potential of Your Mind”
“The MindFarming Game: A Cheat Code to Manifesting” available for sale on Amazon beginning October 9NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindset Life Coach Kenyatta King has announced her book, “The MindFarming Game: A Cheat Code to Manifesting” will be available for sale as a Kindle edition from Amazon beginning October 9, 2021.
The book promises to “Unlock the True Potential of Your Mind,” King said. The book will teach readers to overcome mental blocks, depression and financial struggles; how to identify and plant seeds for the best ways to succeed; and how to achieve the mindset of a champion.
“The concept of MindFarming teaches people how to reconstruct their mental status by carefully tilling their words, thought patterns and energy in the right direction. You will learn an internal makeover that will infuse your life with 100 percent positivity,” King said.
“The MindFarming Game: A Cheat Code to Manifesting” is about King’s journey of internal success – where she teaches people how to slay depression, financial struggle and hopelessness by playing mind games she created. The book outlines how to perform an interior makeover for her clients so they can reach great heights of joy, peace and happiness. This internal makeover teaches people how to reconstruct their mental status and learn how to make it in life by overcoming adversity, struggles and hardships.
King said “The MindFarming Game: A Cheat Code to Manifesting” is the culmination of everything she teaches written down for the first time.
To learn more about King and the services she provides, visit KenyattaKing.com.
To purchase “The MindFarming Game: A Cheat Code to Manifesting” on Amazon, visit
www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09FVN7XYQ?pf_rd_r=SDHT8758W8FXTJMQP65P&pf_rd_p=8fe9b1d0-f378-4356-8bb8-cada7525eadd&pd_rd_r=49cf29b8-985d-45c9-be8a-556eca38fa95&pd_rd_w=EWaUC&pd_rd_wg=5RK1j&ref_=pd_gw_unk.
About Kenyatta King
Kenyatta King is a published author and certified Mindset Life Coach who combines life coaching with the principles of metaphysics. She is passionate about helping people become healed from mental blocks on the emotional, mental, behavioral, financial and spiritual levels. King is deeply committed to guiding people to a place of healing and transformation –
mentally, spiritually, financially, emotionally and physically.
