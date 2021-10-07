Gov. Wolf Announces Low-Interest Loans Available for Those Affected by Flash Flooding Related to Remnants of Hurricane Ida

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved a recent request to make financial aid available to residents of Berks County following severe storms that caused flash flooding and significant damage from September 1 – 3 due to remnants of Hurricane Ida. Residents and businesses in the neighboring counties of Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh and Schuylkill can also apply for aid.

“Unfortunately, this storm left a lasting impression on dozens of communities across much of eastern Pennsylvania,” said Governor Wolf. “We are grateful that SBA recognized the need for low-interest loans, which will undoubtedly help many people and businesses recover.”

It’s important to note that residents and businesses in Chester and Montgomery counties, which are also contiguous to Berks, are already eligible for SBA loans and other federal aid due to the Individual Assistance disaster declaration in those counties. More information on how to apply for Individual Assistance is available online.

Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners and renters to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, and SBA regulations also permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property, including vehicles. Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and other physical losses. Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available and may also be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, whether or not the business sustained physical damage from the storm.

The SBA offers long-term repayment options to keep payments affordable, with terms up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.

The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Berks County to provide in-person assistance for those wishing to apply. However, businesses and individuals may immediately obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Berks County : Berks County Fire Training Center 895 Morgantown, Rd Reading, PA 19607

Opening Date: Friday, October 8, 2021

Hours on Oct. 8: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (EST)

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (EST) Sat., Oct. 9 & Sat., Oct. 16 10:00am-2:00pm Closed: Sundays

Permanently Closes: Thursday, October 21 at 4:00 p.m. EST

Alternatively, loan applications can be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster and completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The SBA has created a number of fact sheets to help applicants understand the SBA loan process:

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 6, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is July 6, 2022.