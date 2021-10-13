Two Towns Joined via Hoof Beats with the Addition of New Trails

Julia Connell, barn manager and licensed instructor with Susan Connell, mom and founder and Dudley a horse at the Ranch Cornerstone Ranch Logo Recent trip via horse-drawn wagon down a path at the Ranch

Opportunity created for many to see the forest for the trees from beautiful new trails

Having nice trails to create happy memories for visitors is very rewarding. We love our horses, and feel they deserve great trails. I think the horses are happier now too!” — Susan Connell, founder

PRINCETON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Massachusetts Audubon, "over 40 acres of open space (forests and field) are lost to development every day" (MassWoods.org). With beautiful woodland property spanning into the towns of Rutland and Princeton, Cornerstone Ranch has taken steps to be a good steward of the land, preserving its beauty and well-being for future generations.

Improvements have been made to the grounds over the 20 years since the Ranch began the transformation from a plot of wild forestland to a working horse ranch. The most recent, substantial update involves a new trail system on land purchased for preservation in 2017. The additional trails have quadrupled the scope of the trail system at the Ranch. Trails wind through areas dense with trees native to New England, where wild blueberry bushes and mountain laurel are plentiful.

A high vista opens to Mellon Hill, part of the Ranch's Rutland property where the Boston skyline appears once riders travel up a trail through the woods. The mature forest is home to many species including songbirds, turkey, and deer accustomed to seeing horses traveling through the woods. There are few places on earth where people can experience such a lovely wildlife habitat from a horse drawn sleigh or on a trail ride.

With the recent creation of a new trail system, Cornerstone Ranch remains excited and committed to positively engaging horse lovers young and old with such activities as trail rides, riding lessons, all-day riding workshops, horse-themed birthday parties, live music, pony rides, horse-drawn wagons rides, and the much loved and anticipated winter sleigh rides! The Ranch welcomes visitors traveling from nearby towns as well as from Boston, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and points beyond.

About Cornerstone Ranch

Cornerstone Ranch is family owned and operated. The Ranch employs 10 people year ‘round, and has several volunteers and riding instructors-in-training. Social distancing is a natural occurrence while on horseback, and there’s lots of space on the Ranch’s charming grounds for socializing before and after riding. The Ranch’s own Wild Child Express Trolley serves up delicious healthy options on weekends. In cooler weather, the big fun fire pit is a great place to indulge in hot chocolate and s’mores while enjoying the great ranch & horse vibe.