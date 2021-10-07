David Estes Releases a Thrilling Story of Crimes and Rescue
Officer Moreland Lee and the journey to unveiling crimes and justice in-between survivalsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circumstances in life may either coincide with another person’s life or not. Where actions are rooted from anger and confusion, payment will be severe as an individualistic journey to discovering and solving crimes are presented In David Estes’s book, “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee,” it tells the connection of the three misfits whose lives turn chaotically intertwining with a glimpse of misfortune and wrathful actions. All of them are caught with murder which was rooted from their hate and disgusts as part of revengeful agenda. Tracking them to whatever they have committed, all of them meet in the interesting final confrontation of characters. Not just thrilling, it also offers lessons in unraveling actions where it subscribes that “no secrets can be forever hidden.” While life seems unfavorable for the characters, this book tells an adventurous reflection of readers in determining the backstories, perpetrators, and the most appropriate mood in rescuing the affected.
Estes, who has a great interest in writing thrilling stories, has served in the esteemed infantry in Vietnam as an infantry squad leader, before joining the police force. As a part of the state defense force before, his experiences are a reflection to his works where procedures and plots are realistically drawn from. He is now a retired Seattle police officer. All the way from La Grange, Georgia, he met his wife Evangelline Schwartz in South Dakota when he moved there. As of writing, he lives in Lewiston, Idaho.
Visit the author's website at www.davidestesauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter