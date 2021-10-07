Injured Hiker Carried Down Mount Lafayette

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Josiah Towne 603-271-3361 October 7, 2021

Franconia, NH – On Wednesday October 6 shortly after 6:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on the Skookumchuck Trail in Franconia. Conservation Officers and members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and hiked to the victim who they identified as Yao Wang, 54, of Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Wang fell while descending the trail and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Crews carried Wang approximately 9/10ths of a mile to the trailhead arriving at 8:30 p.m. Wang was transported by the Lincoln-Woodstock Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit hikesafe.com.