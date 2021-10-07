Submit Release
Social Security Makes It Easier to Qualify for Disability Benefits Over Age 50

A man sits on a couch reading a newspaper and smiling toward the camera. Levine Benjamin Law Firm in Michigan helps people over 50 qualify for Social Security Disability benefits.

A wide majority of people who apply for Social Security Disability benefits are denied, but these special considerations could help those over 50.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Security Disability benefits are designed for people who’ve paid into the Social Security system but have to stop working before retirement age due to serious health problems.

But meeting the Social Security Disability qualifications is extremely difficult.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) reported data over a recent 10-year period showing that on average 79 percent of initial Social Security applications were denied.

One factor can make a difference in an individual’s chances of winning benefits: age.

It’s easier to win Social Security Disability benefits for age 50 and up.

This is because a core qualification for Social Security Disability benefits is that you are unable to work, which means you’re unable to continue in your most recent job or switch to a different job.

Above age 50, Social Security considers it more difficult and less likely for a worker to change to a new line of work. And so they are more likely to be awarded benefits, which include monthly checks to help with basic expenses and access to Medicare health coverage.

The Levine Benjamin Law Firm helps people in Michigan and Ohio navigate this process, including showing Social Security how an applicant’s age and work history, combined with their health problems, should qualify them for disability benefits.

Gary Bimberg, Managing Partner
Levine Benjamin Law Firm
+1 866-263-0628
