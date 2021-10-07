Trellis Corporation Acquires Apixibot Inc. to Enhance Its Full-Funnel Targeting Platform
Trellis, a global leader in demand generation automation software for e-commerce merchants, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ottawa-based Apixibot Inc.
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trellis Corporation, a global leader in demand generation automation software for e-commerce merchants, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ottawa-based Apixibot Inc. A leading provider of growth automation and marketing effectiveness technology.
— Parm Gill, Founder and CEO of Apixibot
Trellis is a cross-channel demand generation platform that leverages rich shopper data to deliver revenue growth for the world’s leading brands. With the Apixibot technology, Trellis will combine rich shopper data from merchants’ online stores with data from other retail and social channels to further enhance their full-targeting technology.
According to a report published by McKinsey in February 2021, "Full-funnel marketing is not just a campaign strategy; it is a total shift in how marketing works."
Brands are having to distribute their advertising dollars across both retail and social platforms targeting all stages of the marketing funnel. The Trellis technology uses an AI-based algorithmic approach to deploy the advertising dollars to target shoppers using search, audience, competitor products, and influencers-based techniques. With this comprehensive approach, brands are seeing a 15-20% improvement in marketing ROI.
“This is an exciting day for Trellis, Apixibot, and all of our clients. With the strong background of the Apixibot team and their pixel technology, Trellis is poised to further differentiate itself within the space. More and more merchants are relying on platforms like Shopify to build their online stores, with this innovation, merchants will be able to efficiently deploy their advertising dollars with a significantly better ROI using our full-funnel technology”, said Trellis CEO, Fahim Sheikh.
The integration of Apixibot’s pioneering pixel technology with Trellis’ AI-driven platform will help mine deep shopper insights to boost performance marketing for Shopify brands. As a demand generation platform to accelerate e-commerce growth, Trellis has unique insights into rich shopper data. A long-term outcome of this acquisition is that the company will find itself in a position to drive highly performant cross-channel marketing media plans for its customers. Prompted by a deeper understanding of omnichannel shopper behavior, the acquisition will lead to the creation of the world’s most robust advertising automation platform.
“E-commerce businesses spend significant resources on marketing but still struggle to understand what truly resonates with buyers to be able to streamline the time and effort spent on these activities,” said Parm Gill, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apixibot.
“It has always been Apixibot’s mission to help clients better understand who is interacting with their online properties to engage with them in a more meaningful way. Joining forces with Trellis and applying our technology to their innovative platform for e-commerce merchants was a significant opportunity in a fast-growing market segment.” Parm Gill added.
About Trellis Corporation
Trellis is a B2B SaaS company that provides industry-leading eCommerce solutions to brands that are looking to boost their demand and achieve extraordinary growth. At Trellis, we are dedicated to dramatically simplifying advertising and creating valuable experiences for our clients. Our full-funnel targeting technology is based on the best-in-class AI, automation, and insights that drive superior business results for the brands we serve.
