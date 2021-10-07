AG Kaul and DPI Announce Online Safety Course for Parents and Caregivers

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today, in partnership with the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), announced a free, online course for parents and caregivers on how to help keep kids safe online. The course comes as the Department of Justice (DOJ) and DPI recognize October as Keeping Kids Safe Online month in Wisconsin for the fifth year in a row.

The “Pro-tech-ting Children Online: ICAC Resources and Support” course is led by Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force victim service specialists. The goal of the course is to help parents and caregivers recognize online exploitative behaviors, develop skills to support and empower those impacted by it, and provide resources to continue the conversation about healthy online behaviors.

“Keeping kids safe online is an increasingly important part of protecting kids’ safety and well-being,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “As we recognize Keeping Kids Safe Online month, I want to thank everyone in the Wisconsin ICAC Task Force and DPI who works to keep kids, parents, and educators informed about online safety.”

“Keeping our children safe online needs to be a priority every month of the year, and I encourage educators and families to have conversations with children about online safety,” said Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly. “We recognize the role that online safety and digital citizenship education have in making sure our children are engaged and empathetic digital-age students, and we know it requires a coordinated approach from schools, libraries, community organizations, and families.”

Wisconsin ICAC Task Force leaders suggest parents talk to their children about online safety early and often. Parents should discuss online dangers and risks with their kids. They should also have an open dialogue about their kid’s online activity, including the websites they’re visiting, the people they’re communicating with, the information they’re sharing about themselves, and any situations that make them feel scared, uncomfortable or confused.

In addition to the online course, resources for parents and caregivers can be found on the Wisconsin ICAC Task Force homepage. The Wisconsin ICAC Task Force also produces the Protecting Kids Online (PKO) podcast. The podcast is designed to inform parents and caregivers about the latest trends and updates on apps, websites and other online activity of children age 17 and younger.

Podcast topics include:

Wisconsin ICAC Task Force activities

app of the week

tips & methods for combating online child exploitation and sextortion

internet safety laws; cyberbullying

healthy online habits

protecting your child from strangers online

safe sharing tips

responses to listener questions

Parents and guardians can also subscribe to the Wisconsin Community & Parent email list to receive online safety updates and information by emailing icac@doj.state.wi.us and requesting to be added.