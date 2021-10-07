Annual Beyond BOW Muzzleloader Workshop Scheduled Nov. 12-14 in Humphreys County

NASHVILLE --- The 2021 Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Muzzleloader Workshop will be sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Nov12-14 in Humphreys County.

Female hunters 18 and older will have the opportunity to learn about hunting deer during the weekend. The workshop will be held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge, which incorporates a variety of wildlife management practices and totals more than 2,000 acres of prime deer habitat. Along with the hunts, a variety of topics including deer biology, deer management, and hunting ethics will be covered.

Registration for the workshop is on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, two weeks priority will be given to first-time participants. The cost of the workshop is $250, which includes meals and camping, if participants wish to camp. Campers must provide their own gear. A list of local hotels will be included with the registration packet.

Workshop participants are required to have the appropriate licenses. Participants born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 will need to have successfully completed the hunter education course. Participants will draw from a number of predetermined sites that will have tree stands. There will be two hunts on Saturday and one Sunday morning.

Applications and additional workshop information are available here. For additional information, contact Donald Hosse, at Don.Hosse@tn.gov.

---TWRA---