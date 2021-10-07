Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Casa en las Nubes in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

The eight-bedroom space can be easily divided into two units Prime location in Puerto Vallarta’s vibrant Romantic Zone Sleek and sophisticated interior with open floor plan Views of the Pacific Ocean, Banderas Bay and Puerto Vallarta Luxury two-story penthouse with ocean-view terrace

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that Casa en las Nubes, located at the highest point in Puerto Vallarta, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agents Saul Groman and Tere Kimball of Carpe Diem Real Estate.

Previously listed for $2.7 million, the property sold via auction on October 6th.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 37 days prior to the sale resulted in over 22,000+ website/page views, 40 showings, and 6 bidders.

“The Concierge Auctions platform combined with our local market expertise was a winning formula for both our seller and our winning bidder,” said listing agent, Groman. “Their team is top-notch, and we’re looking forward to working together on future opportunities. I can’t recommend their services enough.”

Spanning almost 11,000 square feet, this two-story penthouse enjoys views of the Pacific Ocean, Banderas Bay, and the city of Puerto Vallarta. The eight-bedroom space can be divided into two units of four bedrooms each for luxury rentals. Marble floors throughout the open floor plan create a sleek space for entertaining.

Additional features include: a breakfast nook; sprawling entertainment terrace; an ocean-view balcony; private infinity; two outdoor grills and two kitchens; and incomparable views.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Casa en las Nubes will result in a new home built for a family in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states and 29 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.