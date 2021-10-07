Delaware Announces Community Investment Recovery Fund for Delaware Nonprofits

Recovery Fund will provide funding for one-time capital projects in communities hard hit by COVID-19; Application for funding now available at de.gov/rescueplan

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney and Lt. Governor Hall-Long on Thursday announced the Community Investment Recovery Fund, which will provide nonprofits with one-time funding to support major capital projects in Delaware communities hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application for funding is available now at de.gov/rescueplan. Applications must be fully completed and submitted by November 30, 2021.

The Community Investment Recovery Fund is funded with $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA was championed in Congress by members of Delaware’s congressional delegation — Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester — and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

“The American Rescue Plan is about rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic, and coming out of this crisis stronger than before. That’s exactly what this Community Investment Recovery Fund will help us do,” said Governor Carney. “This Recovery Fund will help support community centers and other nonprofits that are seeking to rebuild and strengthen the communities they serve every day. I want to thank President Biden and members of Delaware’s congressional delegation for making these resources available.”

“We rely on our nonprofits to care for and serve Delawareans, especially our most vulnerable residents every day. This has been especially true throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “This ARPA investment will provide critical support for our non-profits and community organizations that have stepped up every day to ensure Delaware families have the services they need.”

“The pandemic’s impact on our economy is far reaching, and nonprofits that work to fill the needs of our community need additional support to continue their critical work,” said Sens. Carper, Coons and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester. “We commend Governor Carney for directing American Rescue Plan Act funds to help these organizations who are vital to strengthening our communities.”

Governor Carney, Lt. Governor Hall-Long, and members of Delaware’s federal delegation have recently announced several investments funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which meet the goals of the legislation by:

Building a stronger, more equitable economy in communities hit hard by COVID-19.

Providing immediate economic stabilization for impacted households and businesses.

Addressing systemic public health, public safety, and economic challenges.

Meeting pandemic response needs.

This week, Governor Carney announced plans to invest $26.4 million in affordable housing in Wilmington, $50 million for jobs training programs statewide, and $50 million to build a modern Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna.

In Bridgeville last month, Governor Carney announced a $110 million plan to provide universal wired broadband access for all Delaware homes and businesses. Delaware is aiming to become the first state to close every “last mile” with wired, high-speed broadband.

The Community Investment Recovery Fund announced on Thursday will provide support for major nonprofit capital projects statewide.

Visit de.gov/rescueplan to learn more about how the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) is helping in Delaware.

