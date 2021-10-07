Injured Hiker on Mount Morgan in Holderness

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 7, 2021

Holderness, NH – On October 6, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call for a distressed hiker on the Mt. Morgan trail in Holderness. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded along with rescuers from Holderness and Plymouth Fire/Rescue. Donald F. Williams, 75, from Lehighton, Pennsylvania, was hiking the Mt. Morgan trail with his wife and several other friends.

After summiting Mt. Morgan and returning back down the trail, Williams had difficulty walking and fell several times. He was unable to continue so his wife called 911 for assistance. Williams was carried and transported by rescuers back to the trailhead parking area where he was transferred over to Plymouth Ambulance EMS personnel. Williams was transported by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation and treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikesafe.com.