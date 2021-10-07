Orolia to Demonstrate New-Gen Emergency Locator Beacons Solutions at MRO Europe 2021
Orolia’s Kannad Ultima-DT is a fixed Emergency Locator Transmitter – Distress Tracking type, designed to meet the ICAO GADSS ADT requirement which will be applicable in January 2023.
Orolia to announce its online Aviation Partner Portal
Users will have important information on our products and solutions at their fingertips whenever they need it.”GUIDEL, FRANCE, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient PNT, will introduce the new Aviation Partner Portal, an online platform dedicated to aircraft operators and aftermarket partners to access all technical documentation and request training related to Orolia’s beacons solutions, during MRO Europe 2021. The international conference, scheduled for October 20 and 21 at RAI Amsterdam, is one of the leading trade shows for the commercial airline maintenance and repair industry.
— Christian Belleux, Aviation Product Line Director at Orolia
“Orolia’s dedication to customer service is unmatched in the industry,” said Christian Belleux, Aviation Product Line Director at Orolia. “Based on our customer-centric approach, we provide continuous support to aircraft operators and aftermarket partners via this interactive online platform. Users will have important information on our products and solutions at their fingertips whenever they need it.”
The new platform will include documentation for Ultima-DT and Ultima-S, Orolia’s new-gen Emergency Location Transmitters (ELT) that are compliant with the latest safety regulations including:
- Special conditions impacting non-rechargeable lithium batteries
- GADSS – Autonomous Distress Tracking: mandated to all commercial aircraft by ICAO from January 2023.
- Acknowledgment of distress message via Return Link Service (RLS) by Galileo on the Ultima-S
Orolia sold more than 85,000 ELTs to equip hundreds of airlines, more than 30 aircraft manufacturers and thousands of private pilots around the world.
In 2020, Airbus recognized Orolia for GADSS Compliance by awarding the company a single source, multi-year contract to supply its next-generation ELT-DT (Emergency Locator Transmitter, Distress Tracking type) for all Airbus' aircraft programs.
More Details:
What: MRO Europe 2021
When: October 20-21, 2021
Location: Booth #7028
Media Interviews: Available before, during and after the show.
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
Contacts:
Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)
+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33
sophie.zangs@orolia.com
Charles Jones (North America)
Orolia
+1 585-321-5800
charles.jones@orolia.com