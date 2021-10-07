#GeToo Website Goes Live Featuring Horrific Stories of Workplace Abuse
Inspired by the #AppleToo movement, victims of GE's toxic workplace are organizing under the banner #GeToo.CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victims of GE's toxic workplace have gathered to share experiences of discrimination, harassment, retaliation and abuse at company.
The #GeToo website went live today, featuring stories from approximately 50 victims of GE's toxic workplace.
Organized by former General Electric Aviation Software Engineer Alexandria Horne, who was illegally terminated in 2019 after raising concerns over discrimination and cybersecurity violations, the #GeToo movement aims to draw public attention to GE's decades of systemic employee abuse.
After her experience at GE, Horne began reaching out to other current and former GE employees asking about their experience at the company. Soon, Horne had gathered hundreds of stories, revealing the systemic nature of the abuse.
In June 2020, Horne filed a complaint with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission who, after a year-long investigation, determined that GE Aviation had indeed discriminated and retaliated against her. The case was sent to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office who filed a lawsuit against GE Aviation on Horne’s behalf. A public hearing regarding the case has been scheduled for January, 2022.
Knowing that the Ohio Civil Rights Commission only addresses individual complaints, Horne brought these stories of abuse to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), pleading for them to initiate a systemic investigation. Her pleas fell on deaf ears as the OFCCP responded by saying they would only perform individual investigations at GE. The EEOC, who is tasked with enforcing federal discrimination laws, has yet to respond to Horne's request.
Frustrated by the lack of action, Horne began organizing the #GeToo movement.
#GeToo is calling on lawmakers and federal agencies to investigate the industry giant, who’s lobbying power and use of forced arbitration suggests that they are above the law.
#GeToo will continue to collect and publish victims’ stories of abuse via their website https://getoo.us
GeToo Press Contact
#GeToo
contact@getoo.us