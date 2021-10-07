Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,172 in the last 365 days.

Former Fire Inspector Arrested on Arson Charge

MONROE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Vonore woman on an arson charge.

TBI fire investigators worked with the Madisonville Police Department in investigating a structural fire that occurred on August 30th in the 200 block of Main Street in Madisonville. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified then-Fire and Codes Inspector Sara Vanlandingham as the individual responsible for setting the fire. She is no longer employed in that position.

On October 6th, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Sara Alicia Vanlandingham (DOB 10/10/1977) with one count of arson. She was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Monroe County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former Fire Inspector Arrested on Arson Charge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.