Documents signed to develop sci-tech cooperation and standardization

October 7, 2021, 16:05

A number of documents relating to the development of scientific & technical cooperation and standardization were signed today at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2021.

Gazprom and TMK signed a scientific and technical cooperation program for another five-year period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

TMK will place its core focus on mastering the manufacture of new types of high-tech pipe products, such as high-strength pipes of large diameter, including those manufactured by laser welding, pipes with increased deformation capacity, seamless pipes resistant to hydrogen sulfide, cold-resistant pipes, and pipes with high-precision thread connections.

The new products will be used in Gazprom's production and gas transmission projects, in particular, during the construction of gas pipelines in the seismic areas of Eastern Siberia and the Far East, as well as in field development projects on the Russian Arctic shelf.

Gazprom and Uniper signed an updated Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation, personnel training and development.

The Institute of Oil and Gas Technology Initiatives (INTI, founded by Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, SIBUR Holding, and Tatneft) signed Memorandums of Cooperation with Petrofac International Limited (UK), Linde, and Linde Engineering (Germany).

Pursuant to the documents signed, Petrofac and Linde will deploy their experts to the INTI standardization committees to engage in the development and approval of industry standards, which will make it possible to expedite the recognition by international licensors of conformity assessments performed by the Institute.

The mission of the INTI is to develop in Russia a world-class unified standardization system for the oil and gas industry. The Institute brings together experts from Russian and foreign oil & gas and petrochemical companies, international licensors, EPC contractors, equipment manufacturers, design institutes, and construction companies.