Surfactants Market Size to Reach USD 38320 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.1% | Valuates Reports
Surfactants are compounds that lower the surface tension between two liquids, between a gas and a liquid, or between a liquid and a solid.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surfactants Market Statistics 2027
The global Surfactants market size is projected to reach USD 38320 Million by 2027, from USD 31910 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.
What is Surfactants?
Surfactants are compounds that lower the surface tension (or interfacial tension) between two liquids, between a gas and a liquid, or between a liquid and a solid.
Surfactants Market Trends
Surfactants are often used in the form of emulsifiers, detergents, wetting agents, dispersants, or foaming agents to lower the surface tension between either two liquids or a solid and a liquid. They find application in several end-use industries, such as petroleum, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and cosmetics. This widespread application in various end-user industries is expected to increase the surfactant market size.
Low raw material prices, along with lower production costs, are expected to increase the adoption of surfactants. Surfactants provide foam and emulsion with stability and viscosity. This feature is expected to be expected to drive the surfactant market size during the forecast period.
Surfactants Market Segmentation
Product Type
• Anionic
• Cationic
• Non-Ionic
• Amphoteric
End Users
• Home Care
• Personal Care
• Industrial Cleaning
• Oilfield Chemicals
• Food & Beverage
• Agrochemicals
• Textiles
• Elastomers & Plastics
• Others
Key Companies
• Akzonobel
• Air Products and Chemicals
• BASF SE
• Clariant AG
• DuPont
• Evonik Industries
• Stepan Company
• Huntsman
• KAO
• DOW
• Croda
• Solvay
• Enaspol
• Unger Fabrikker
• Aarti Industries
• Sialco Materials
• Oxiteno
• Galaxy Surfactants
• ECO Group
• KLK OLEO
