Technology Education Grant Applications Now Available

Global nonprofit to provide grants to underrepresented individuals to advance careers in technology.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serenze Global, an international nonprofit geared toward improving educational opportunities for underrepresented individuals seeking career advancement in STEM industries, is excited to announce applications are now available for its 2022 Technology Education Grant.

The organization has teamed up with Pluralsight One, the nonprofit arm of the online learning site, Pluralsight, to provide a one-year free subscription to the learning platform. The grants are for underrepresented, highly motivated self-learners from around the world who want to improve their lives, families and communities with a career in tech, by gaining the education they need to enter the tech workforce. Together the organizations hope to make a lasting social impact by addressing the global skills gap and improving equal access to technology education.

“We’re committed to making our world a better place by improving access to technology education and empowering the next generation of tech community leaders.” said Matthew Renze, President of Serenze Global, data science consultant, author and public speaker.

Qualified, awarded applicants will receive:

• A free one-year subscription to Pluralsight’s entire catalog of online courses and learning resources

• Free access to Github Pro and Student Developer Pack

• Exclusive access to an online learning community to network with other students and mentors

• Other educational benefits, including mentorship sessions, résumé reviews and mock interviews

Applications are available at serenzeglobal.org/technology-education-grant-application. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 15 and awarded grants will be announced Jan. 3.