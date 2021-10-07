Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,182 in the last 365 days.

DFINITY Insiders Illegally Sold ICP and Harmed Retail Investors

Roche Freedman LLP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 9, 2021, Roche Freedman LLP—a law firm that represents clients in some of the most significant disputes in the crypto space—filed a class-action lawsuit against the Dfinity Foundation, Dfinity USA Research LLC, and Dominic Williams, in the Northern District of California, Case No. 3:21-cv-06118-JD. The lawsuit alleges that Dfinity, the company behind ICP, misled investors into believing that Dfinity and its insiders would not—and could not—sell their ICP on May 10, 2021, the day that ICP first became tradable on exchanges, or in the weeks that followed. In reality, as alleged, Dfinity and its insiders could—and did—sell massive amounts of ICP during that period, thus securing substantial profits for themselves at the expense of outside investors, while causing the price of ICP to collapse.

If you purchased ICP on or after May 10, 2021, and lost money, we encourage you to contact Kyle Roche (kyle@rochefreedman.com) or Edward Normand (enormand@rochefreedman.com) at Roche Freedman LLP.

Kyle Roche
kyle@rochefreedman.com
Roche Freedman LLP

You just read:

DFINITY Insiders Illegally Sold ICP and Harmed Retail Investors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.