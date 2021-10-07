DFINITY Insiders Illegally Sold ICP and Harmed Retail Investors
EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 9, 2021, Roche Freedman LLP—a law firm that represents clients in some of the most significant disputes in the crypto space—filed a class-action lawsuit against the Dfinity Foundation, Dfinity USA Research LLC, and Dominic Williams, in the Northern District of California, Case No. 3:21-cv-06118-JD. The lawsuit alleges that Dfinity, the company behind ICP, misled investors into believing that Dfinity and its insiders would not—and could not—sell their ICP on May 10, 2021, the day that ICP first became tradable on exchanges, or in the weeks that followed. In reality, as alleged, Dfinity and its insiders could—and did—sell massive amounts of ICP during that period, thus securing substantial profits for themselves at the expense of outside investors, while causing the price of ICP to collapse.
If you purchased ICP on or after May 10, 2021, and lost money, we encourage you to contact Kyle Roche (kyle@rochefreedman.com) or Edward Normand (enormand@rochefreedman.com) at Roche Freedman LLP.
Kyle Roche
kyle@rochefreedman.com
Roche Freedman LLP