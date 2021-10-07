PlanFirst Success Story: Gregory Street Neighborhood Revitalization Project

DCA’s PlanFirst program recognizes and rewards Georgia communities that clearly demonstrate an established pattern of successfully implementing their Local Comprehensive Plan. Our PlanFirst “Success Story” series highlights these cities and counties by sharing their incredible achievements. You can view all of the communities on our Story Map.

In various planning and town hall meetings with local citizens and elected officials, the City of Vienna observed that the city’s existing housing stock was becoming outdated and rundown. Many Vienna citizens were unable to afford the upkeep of the aging properties. Additionally, abandoned and dilapidated properties required great attention. Many needed to be demolished and cleared. By doing so, the community’s aesthetics and safety would improve, and it would provide infill opportunities that would upgrade the neighborhood.

The Gregory Street Neighborhood, composed of 92.4% low-to-moderate income persons, was identified as one of the most blighted areas in need of housing improvements and cleanup of dilapidated properties. In 2017, the city applied for and received a Housing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $714,000 which was used for the project.

With its goal to reduce blighted conditions and eliminate threats to health and safety created by substandard housing conditions in the target area, the following improvements were made:

Six substandard mobile homes were demolished and the lots cleared

Four vacant and dilapidated mobile homes were demolished and the lots cleared

Three houses rehabilitated

Two dilapidated houses were demolished and reconstructed

One condemned house was demolished and the lot cleared

Two handicap ramps installed

Completed in 2020, the project is considered a great success as it provides decent, safe, and sanitary housing that meets state housing codes in a low-to-moderate income neighborhood.