PlanFirst Success Story: Woodstock Downtown Playground

DCA’s PlanFirst program recognizes and rewards Georgia communities that clearly demonstrate an established pattern of successfully implementing their Local Comprehensive Plan. Our PlanFirst “Success Story” series highlights these cities and counties by sharing their incredible achievements. You can view all of the communities on our Story Map

In 2021, the City of Woodstock completed, to overwhelming success and applause from the community, a downtown playground with public restrooms at the Noonday Creek trailhead. 

This project had been in the city’s plan since 2008 as one of four playgrounds at the trailhead. Within the 2018 Comprehensive Plan, a partnership with the DDA was decided alongside the addition of public restrooms 

A city-funding playground resulted, which is on DDA-owned property and leased to the Elm Street Cultural Arts Village. The new restrooms serve the playground and Elm Street’s many outdoor events. In addition, the playground is beloved by the community. 

