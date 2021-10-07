High School Students Launch Patient QR, a Revolutionary Healthcare App using QR Code Technology
In medicine, saving time means saving lives.”PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient QR, LLC, an innovative medical technology company founded by two Florida-based high school students, today announced the launch of its first offering, Patient QR, a revolutionary new mobile app designed to streamline the transfer of medical information and clinical communication between patients and providers during emergency and non-emergency medical events.
— Izzy Zahalsky
The Patient QR app allows patients to securely upload and store personal health information to their mobile device such as identification, insurance details, medical history, medications, allergies, lab reports, and medical imaging results. Once the information is stored, Patient QR generates a QR code for the patient to voluntarily share with nurses, doctors, or emergency medical personnel for quick, contactless transfer of information during a medical event. Patient QR also allows users to separately upload and store health information for family members such as children or parents.
Isabel (Izzy) Zahalsky and Ethan Zahalsky, North Broward Preparatory School students and co-founders of Patient QR, created the new mobile healthcare app to expedite and ease the delivery of health information between patients and providers and between emergency providers and emergency room staff.
“In medicine, saving time means saving lives,” says Izzy Zahalsky. “Using QR code technology, Patient QR saves patients and healthcare providers valuable time and can decrease the risk for medical errors by minimizing the chance of a patient forgetting a medication or allergy.”
“The question is simple, if you can’t breathe from Covid-19, how do you effectively give someone your medical history? – Well, now you can with Patient QR,” says Ethan Zahalsky. “It is not reasonable for the medical industry to expect someone who is struggling to breathe to answer 10-30 minutes of questions prior to obtaining medical care. By making this process easier, patients and doctors will save time, and therefore save lives.”
Executive meetings have already begun with Broward Health Coral Springs, a distinguished community hospital in Coral Springs, Fla., regarding the integration and distribution of Patient QR.
“Patient QR has the ability to transform the way we practice medicine, by streamlining the transfer of information from patient to provider,” says Jared Smith, Broward Health Coral Springs CEO.
“The most amazing thing about Patient QR is that we can be saving lives everyday all over the world and not even know who these people are. It is the true definition of paying it forward,” says Izzy Zahalsky.
Patient QR can be found on the App Store on Apple Devices and the Google Play store on Android Devices, or by scanning the QR code on the Patient QR app icon.
About Patient QR, LLC
The Patient QR team can be reached at www.PatientQR.com or 954-840-0965.
Michael Zahalsky
Patient QR, LLC
