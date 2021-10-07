Montpelier Plantation & Beach recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Condé Nast Traveler revealed the winners of its esteemed Reader’s Choice Awards, and Montpelier Plantation & Beach has been recognized within the Top 40 Resorts in the Caribbean.
More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.
Montpelier’s owner Muffin Hoffman says "We are thrilled to be amongst the top 40 Resorts in the Caribbean in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards; it’s truly an honor. We would like first to thank our exceptional team and the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for their continued support. The Montpelier family is looking forward to welcoming our guests back for the coming season.”
Montpelier Plantation & Beach is a boutique hideaway on the island of Nevis, a former British Colony steeped in history and known for its vibrant natural beauty. Nestled amongst 60 acres of lush tropical hills and built around one of the island's original 18th-century sugar plantations, the hotel features 19 contemporary rooms - each with stunning ocean views, a 60-foot mosaic pool, a tennis court, as well, as three restaurants.
Only 6 miles from its secluded beach, this charming sanctuary is the ideal place to unwind and disconnect from everyday life. At Montpelier, guests are invited to enjoy the attentive staff, luxurious surroundings, stellar cuisine, and fine wines – while reveling in Nevis's stunning natural habitat and compelling history.
The 2021 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website and celebrated in the November issue.
To learn more about Montpelier Plantation & Beach, visit www.montpeliernevis.com, email info@montpeliernevis.com or call 1 869 469 3462.
