Ridge Corporation Announces $11 Million Investment in Muskingum County
“Ridge’s diversified growth is due to new product and new process development that caters to dynamic customer needs in a responsible green environment.”FRAZEYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridge Corporation, an Ohio based manufacturer of thermoplastic materials, in collaboration with JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, has announced it is investing at least $11 million to expand its production facility in Muskingum County, pending approval of state and local assistance.
“We know the Ridge Corporation could have chosen other locations for this expansion, but they chose Ohio,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The clients who rely on Ridge Corporation products in the U.S. and abroad can rest assured that their items are being built with care and delivered with ease from right here in Ohio.”
Founded in 2004, Ridge Corporation manufactures advanced composite materials which are fabricated into products used primarily by the transportation industry. The company supplies major makers of trucks, trailers, boats and recreational vehicles with durable and lightweight wall systems, floor units, and aerodynamic products such as trailer helmets and trailer skirts. Ridge’s brands include AeroGreen, Greenwing, Transcore, DiamondPly and PolarX.
“This expansion will double the size of Ridge Corporation’s facility and nearly double the size of its workforce in Southeast Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO during the groundbreaking event on Thursday, September 30. “The upgrades they will make will keep Ridge on the cutting-edge of developing advanced composites that are recyclable, high-performance and in high demand from its growing customer base nationwide.”
The expansion will create 85 new jobs and retain 89 jobs in Muskingum County. The project will add 107,000 square feet to the existing 125,000 square foot facility. The company also has a plant in Licking County.
“Ridge’s diversified growth is due to new product and new process development that caters to dynamic customer needs in a responsible green environment,” said CEO and Co-Founder Gary Grandominico continues. “We are impressed with the labor resources in Muskingum County that complement our existing work force”.
“JobsOhio, Ohio Department of Development and Muskingum County assistance will accelerate Ridge’s ability to fulfill a growing customer demand with quality products built by highly trained technicians that understand our unique materials,” remarked COO and Co-Founder Ray McDonald. “We look forward to continued expansion in Southeast Ohio to manufacture products used around the globe.”
The project is still pending review of incentives from the State of Ohio, JobsOhio, and Muskingum County.
“We thank Ridge Corporation for their risk taking, investment, and job creation in Muskingum County,” said Mike Jacoby, OhioSE President, during Thursday’s event. “Ridge Corporation is a very innovative company producing products that save fuel and improve the efficiency and safety of our transportation industry.”
The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority congratulated the Ridge Corporation on their continued success in the advanced composite solutions market, on behalf of all of its local governmental partners. “This investment in added manufacturing space and a commitment to our local workforce will stand to benefit Muskingum and surrounding counties for generations to come,” said Executive Director Matt Abbott.
Contact: Gary Grandominico, Ridge Corporation CEO: gary.grandominico@ridgecorp.com; Matt Englehart, JobsOhio Communications Manager: 614.300.1152 and englehart@jobsohio.com; or Sarah Arnold, OhioSE Director of Communication & Marketing: 740.525.5510 and sarah@ohiose.com. Ridge Corporation, an Ohio based company, uses advanced materials to produce engineered solutions for multiple industries including all modes of freight transport. Using high performance materials, coupled with proprietary manufacturing techniques, Ridge delivers a wide variety of design solutions that not only meet, but often exceed, customers’ expectations. Ridge Corporation, helping others reach new heights by advancing composite solutions.
Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) is the JobsOhio Network Partner for southern, eastern, and southeastern Ohio, providing economic development work and resources in 25 rural counties; they are the newest and geographically the largest of the six regions across the state. OhioSE partners closely with regional development districts, local economic development offices, state agencies, and other entities to expand, retain, and attract businesses in the counties they serve. Learn more at OhioSE.com.
JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio though Find Your Ohio.
