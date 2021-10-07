Justin Brock announces plan to build $7 million HQ Building for Companies, Bobby Brock Insurance and Guru Marketing

Justin Brock Medicare Guru Medicare Gurus at Bobby Brock Insurance Gurunomics Podcast Logo

The building early plans include a desire to build two 15,000 square foot Steel framed towers. The second tower ideally will have a dining facility.

When these people come in we want them not only to be impressed by our team and knowledge, but by our entire presentation and appearance. We want them to love Tupelo as much as they love us.” — Justin Brock

TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Brock, President of Guru Marketing and Safe Harbor Insurance which owns and operates "The Medicare Gurus at Bobby Brock Insurance", and Clay Short of TRI Inc met with the Tupelo Redevelopment Authority to discuss plans to secure a lot in the Fairpark district of Tupelo, Mississippi on Thursday September 30th, 2021. This was a preliminary meeting to discuss the requirements to the Authority to build on the particular lot in question.

Plans are moving forward to submit official plans and offers to the City.

Early concepts include a desire to build two 15,000 square foot towers on the lot with a water feature centered plaza in between. One full towers would be occupied by Mr. Brock's companies. The other tower would ideally have a fine dining establishment on the first floor and office suites on the second and third.

Currently Justin Brock's companies are split into two locations in Tupelo. They rent a 3,500 square foot retail location in the Spanish Village off of South Thomas Street and they own the old TRI Building at 600 West Main St where the occupy approximately 4,000 square feet. Their staff is rapidly outgrowing the space. It remains to be decided whether they'll keep their current office spaces in addition to. Early plans indicate they'll keep their location in the Spanish Village because so many of their local Medicare aged clients have become familiar with it.

The occupancy of the first tower would look like the following:

Three 5,000 square foot floors. Floor 1 would be a direct to consumer local officer where the Medicare Gurus at Bobby Brock Insurance would see clients and have their virtual and in person Medicare Advisors. Floor 2 would be the Marketing Team and National virtual Client Services team. Floor 3 would be a training facility with space C Suites and Executive Offices.

The desire to have a landmark building in the heart of a thriving Downtown area comes from Justin Brock's team bringing 30-50 people in from all over the country every month to learn how to build a better Medicare agency. "When these people come in we want them not only to be impressed by our team and knowledge, but by our entire presentation and appearance. We want them to see Tupelo for what it is, and in order to be part of that we have to put our money where our mouth is.", Justin said.

Justin's team has become the benchmark for how a Medicare niche agency should be ran nationwide and over 10,000 agents from New York to Hawaii have turned to their team for advice on marketing, service, offerings, and more in the last several years.

Medicare Supplement VS Medicare Advantage