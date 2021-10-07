Afiniti Selects MaxVal’s Symphony® IP Management System to Automate and Scale Patent Portfolio
World’s leading provider of behavioral pairing technology selects MaxVal to help manage its fast-growing IP portfolioLOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley-based intellectual property (IP) software provider MaxVal announced that Afiniti has selected MaxVal’s IP management solution (IPMS) to support its increasing number of patent applications and scale the company’s global IP portfolio.
Refined over 15 years of working with the world’s biggest contact centers, Afiniti’s applied AI analyzes huge volumes of aggregated data to predict patterns of behavior. These predictions are used to pair customers with the agent they’re most likely to connect with — and the person who is best able to solve their problem. Afiniti’s technology is increasingly being applied anywhere a customer interacts with a brand, including chat, mobile and retail stores.
Afiniti continues to innovate rapidly and was looking for an efficient and scalable solution to keep pace with its fast-growing IP portfolio. They selected MaxVal Symphony for its flexibility and ability to automate processes quickly and easily.
“We use the power of AI to help brands create happier, more loyal customers, while delivering measurable increases in revenue to our clients,” said Sam Logan, General Counsel at Afiniti. “Our success depends on our ability to continually improve the performance of our patented AI models, while developing exciting new applications of our technology. MaxVal is allowing us to innovate with more speed and efficiency as we continue to grow.”
D. Bommi Bommannan, Chief Executive Officer at MaxVal, added, “We’re pleased to add Afiniti to our rapidly expanding list of global innovators. Artificial intelligence, such as that being developed by Afiniti, will change the manner in which value is delivered to customers. We’re pleased to be an integral part of Afiniti’s growth and success.”
About MaxVal and Symphony
MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled Intellectual Property software solutions provider known for its full life cycle and leading-edge products and automated solutions.
MaxVal’s clients range from startups to Fortune 100 companies, including several of the top global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, high-tech, medical device, and patent law firms worldwide.
Symphony is MaxVal’s flagship IP management system. Built and hosted on the Salesforce Lightning Platform, Symphony is the industry’s newest and most advanced IPMS. Symphony manages the IP portfolios of many innovative companies, including the three largest, in Silicon Valley and others across the globe.
About Afiniti
Afiniti uses the power of AI to help brands create happier, more loyal customers. Afiniti’s unique ability to precisely measure the value of its technology through ON-OFF cycles means that clients only pay for a percentage of the value delivered. It has over 150 deployments in major enterprises and has optimized more than 600,000 agents and 700 million customers.
Afiniti’s technology continually learns and improves, analyzing 1.3 million interactions every day to refine its pairings. Afiniti’s technology is proven to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in incremental revenue to its clients each year, in sectors as diverse as telecoms, banking, insurance, retail, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.afiniti.com.
Kurt Wedel
MaxVal Group, Inc.
+1 415-533-9078
email us here