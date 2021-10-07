Afiniti Selects MaxVal’s Symphony® IP Management System to Automate and Scale Patent Portfolio

About

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled managed solutions provider known for its cutting-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. MaxVal’s clients range from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies including, top U.S. pharmaceutical, biotechnology, high-tech (wireless, electrical, electronic, etc.), medical device manufacturers and leading technology-focused patent law firms worldwide. MaxVal’s team comprises highly experienced and IP-trained professionals who have been delivering IP related solutions for more than a decade through continuous process innovations and state-of-the-art technologies.

