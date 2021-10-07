RBP FINIVIS & GoldChain Tech Singapore - Collaborate to Generate Best Digital Outcomes
RBP through its Mego Pay App and United Capital Management through its GoldChain Tech have come forward as a partner to explore digital banking solutionsPANCHKULA, HARYANA, INDIA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBO FINIVIS and GoldChain.Tech, have entered into a partnership agreement which will be facilitated through United Capital Management Pte. Ltd. a financial advisory company based in Singapore.
One of the notable points of cooperation outlined in their partnership agreement is the exploration of digital banking solutions for the Union of the Republic of Myanmar.(i.e. Mego Pay solution) where it is much needed. RBP Finivis through its Mego Pay App has introduced International Money transfer which is user friendly and easy to transact allowing subscriber to send and receive money from over 66 countries in 13 currencies. The fusion of technology between MegoPay IMT and GoldChain tech will connect crypto and remittance.Goldchain Tech’s special ecosystem architecture facilitates settlement and expedites trading in Gold using its stable coin ‘XAUs’ apart from launching its unique and world first cryptography based gold trading venue. XAUs, being a stable coin back by .425 gm of physical gold is expected to be used as trust crypto asset insettlement and remittance market .
RBP Finivis is a FinTech firm that promotes the theory of financial inclusion. We offer a few products in the B2C segment which are unique and have an edge over technology where we redeem cash backs given to subscribers via web, app, and cards, etc. Today, India is converging into digital payments and a cashless economy and our platform RBP Finivis is totally focused on providing digital services in this payment sector. Our short term goal includes bringing door step banking to the unbanked and to scale-up our business volume. Long term goal is to create a consistent flow of services with value added products.
RBP Finivis platform is completely focused on providing digital services in the payment sector. The company connects businesses with their B2B APIs and has emerged as the best B2B API provider company in India. The company has 20+ years of establishment in international finance. The company provides basic financial inclusion services to unbanked individuals and improves their lives. RBP Finivis recently came up with the Mego App. It is equipped with a micro ATM device which allows cash withdrawals and deposits. The Mego ATM is also enabled with AEPS biometric where people can check their balance and transfer money directly from one source to another.
