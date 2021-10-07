Flying Cars Market To Grow At A Massive Rate Of About 60% With Rapid Adoption Of Advanced Technologies

Flying Cars Global Market Report 2012 - COVID-19 Growth And Change Flying Cars Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flying cars market size is expected to grow from $34.41 million in 2020 to $52.20 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.7%. The growth in the flying cars market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $330.94 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 58.7%.

The rapid adoption of advanced technology is shaping the market. Major companies operating in the flying cars sector are focused on adopting advanced technology such as the fast-developing distributed electric propulsion (DEP) technology which plays a role in efficiency, helps with quieter take-offs, and hovering. For instance, in August 2019, Airspace Experience Technologies (ASX), an American company developed the MOBiOne electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle that uses a distributed electric propulsion system (DEP) and integrates a hybrid propulsion system that allows the vehicle to fly without recharging.

Major players covered in the global flying cars industry are AeroMobil, Boeing, Joby Aviation, Airbus, Cartivator, Volocopter GmbH, Terrafugia, PAL-V International, Lilium GmbH, Urban Aeronautics, Moller International, Kitty Hawk Corporation, Workhorse Group, Opener, and Jaunt Air Mobility.

North America was the largest region in the flying cars market in 2020. The regions covered in the flying cars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global flying cars market report is segmented by product into manned flying cars, unmanned flying cars, by capacity into 2-person sitter, 3 and 4-person sitter, 5-person sitter, by application into military, commercial or civil.

