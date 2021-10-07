The Oxygen Concentrators Market Grows At Rate Of 12%, Supported By Increasing Prevalence Of Respiratory Disorders

Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders across the globe contributes to the growth of the oxygen concentrators market. Globally, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are the most common chronic respiratory diseases. According to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), 384 million people suffer from COPD and 3 million people die every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health Interview Survey, in 2019 in the USA, 4.6% of adults had suffered from COPD, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis. Respiratory disorders need the additional flow of oxygen. The oxygen concentrator provides the required oxygen by producing it from the environment. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders is driving the growth of the oxygen concentrators market.

The global oxygen concentrators market size is expected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2020 to $2.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The change in growth trend of the oxygen concentrators market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The oxygen concentrators market is expected to reach $2.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

North America was the largest region in the oxygen concentrators market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region in the oxygen concentrator market. The regions covered in the oxygen concentrators market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global oxygen concentrators industry are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Nidek Medical, Inogen, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited, Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, CAIRE Inc., Precision Medical Inc., ResMed, Linde, Longfian Scitech, and OxyGo.

TBRC’s global oxygen concentrators market report is segmented by type into portable, stationary, by technology into pulse dose, continuous flow, others, by application into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, pneumonia, others, by end user into hospitals, home care, others.

