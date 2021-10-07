Dutch scale-up PSOhub raises a Series A investment to expand its Worldwide Presence
PSOhub, an All-in-One Project Management Solution, has secured its Series A investment, enabling the company to increase its fast-paced worldwide presence.
PSOhub has shown tremendous growth and I strongly believe in their vision, to have one solution for Project Management, Time Tracking, and Billing, integrated with HubSpot and other CRM’s.”BUSSUM, NEDERLAND, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSOhub, the leading professional services automation (PSA) online software for small and medium-sized businesses, has secured its Series A investment. The significant investment into PSOhub’s All-in-One Project Management Solution will enable the company to expand further and increase its fast-paced worldwide presence. Since launching in June 2020, the software has already seen its user base grow across 70+ countries.
— Chris Ouwinga
Series A was led by two new investors, Chris Ouwinga (Serial Tech Entrepreneur and Founder of Unit4) and the founders of Fiscaal Gemak; Ruud van der Kruk, Jelke Jansen and Ynze Sipkema and received additional investment from the founding partners of PSOhub.
Ouwinga founded Unit4 and has served as CEO, growing Unit4 into one of Europe’s largest ERP and full-service software providers, with focus on the Professional Services market.
“Over the past year, PSOhub has shown tremendous growth and evolved into a mature All-in-One Project Management solution for small and medium companies, a blue ocean! I believe in their vision, to have one solution for Project Management, Time Tracking, and Billing, integrated with HubSpot and other CRM’s” said Ouwinga.
PSOhub currently features native integrations with CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365 and accounting software like Exact Online, QuickBooks, and Xero.
Van der Kruk, Jansen and Sipkema founded JSKS in 2007. After some years they started with the development of Fiscaal Gemak, that within 5 years has become the marketleader for software forTax filings and Tax management for Accountancy firms in the Netherlands. Fiscaal Gemak was acquired by Unit4 in 2019 and is now owned by Exact.
“We believe that PSOhub will be very successful in the accountancy industry. With this investment, we add not only capital but also industry knowledge,” said Van der Kruk. “We are excited to be a part of PSOhub and help the company with their ambition to become the worldwide leading PSA cloud platform.”
PSOhub is a global provider of all-in-one project management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Over the past year, the Dutch scale-up has made significant steps in delivering solutions that take care of repetitive and time-consuming administrative tasks, empowering teams to work smarter and improve efficiencies.
Martijn van der Hoeden, Founder and CEO at PSOhub, is delighted to have Van der Kruk, Jansen, Sipkema and Ouwinga on board. “With our new shareholders, we have secured the capital needed in a fast-growing SaaS company while adding incredible experience to our team. This gets us closer to simplifying project management for all organizations.”
Both van der Kruk and Ouwinga will serve on the Advisory Board of PSOhub, joining Ronald Beer and Bas van der Horst.
About PSOhub
PSOhub is on a mission to be the global leader in providing an All-in-One Project Management solution for small and medium businesses natively integrated with HubSpot and other CRM’s. With 30+ years of experience in building PSA software, the team behind PSOhub is dedicated to delivering solutions that take care of repetitive and time-consuming administrative tasks, empowering small business teams to achieve their ambitions and work smarter.
