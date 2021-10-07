Asia-Pacific ERP Software Market Projected to Garner $26,370 Million by 2026- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Increase in demand for ERP among small & medium enterprises are expected to propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific ERP software marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in need of operational efficiency & transparency in business processers, and the surge in demand for ERP among small and medium enterprises propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market.
The Asia-Pacific ERP software market was pegged at $9.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $26.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2019 to 2026.
The Asia-Pacific ERP software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, business function, industry vertical, end-user, and country. Based on the deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. The on-premise segment dominated the market, contributing around half of the market. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.
Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, Healthcare, retail & distribution, government & utilities, IT & telecom, construction, aerospace & defense, and others. The aerospace & defense segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.7% during the study period. However, the manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing around one-third of the market.
On the basis of business function, the market is divided into finance, human resource (HR), supply chain, customer management, inventory management, manufacturing module, and others. The finance segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fifth of the market. However, the HR segment is anticipated to register 18.7% during the forecast period.
Based on region, the market is divided into India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market across India held the largest share, accounting for nearly one-tenth of the market, owing to the large adoption of ERP among traditional end-users such as manufacturing firms and retail companies, which have deployed ERP solutions. However, the market across Bangladesh is expected to register the fastest 29.5% during the study period, as the government and private sector have invested heavily in technology, owing to the government's vision of digital Bangladesh.
Profiling Key Players: Synergix Technologies, Digiwinx Infotech PVT. LTD., IFS AB, Focus Softnet PTE LTD, HashMicro Pte. Ltd., Deskera, Rorko Technologies, 3i Infotech LTD., Accentuate Pte. Ltd., and Tigernix Pte. Ltd.
