Wondergloss is Leaping Bunny Certified

An industry leader in beauty products now has the seal of approval from one of the world’s leading certifications.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to achieve the Leaping Bunny Certification,” said Courtney Dailey Croll, founder and spokesperson for Wondergloss, a company that has been twice nominated for Best Cleanser at the Indie Beauty Expo.

Regarding being Leaping Bunny Certified, since 1996, the Leaping Bunny Program, operated by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics in the US and Canada, has been connecting compassionate consumers to cruelty-free companies under its Corporate Standard of Compassion for Animals. Companies must pledge to end animal testing at all stages of product development in addition to recommitting to the program annually and being open to third party audits.

The Leaping Bunny Program provides the best assurance that a product is free of animal testing. In order to become Leaping Bunny Certified, brands must comply with requirements in place that go beyond current laws. Specifically, companies must:

• Adhere to a fixed cut-off date, an unalterable date after which neither the brand nor any of its suppliers and/or manufacturers may conduct, commission or be party to animal tests.

• Set up a Supplier Monitoring System to ensure all their suppliers and manufacturers comply with Leaping Bunny criteria.

• Be open to independent audits to ensure their Supplier Monitoring System adheres to the Leaping Bunny Standard.

• Renew their commitment to the Leaping Bunny Program annually.

Wondergloss, Croll stressed, is determined to bring people the best cruelty free, gluten-free, paraben free, sulfate free, vegan beauty products on available online.

The company becoming Leaping Bunny Certified comes on the heels of Wondergloss recently unveiling its redesigned store, where many of its products are on sale, ranging from 12 percent to 30 percent off. Products include:

• Makeup Assassin: 2 in 1 Makeup Remover and Oil Cleanser

• Face Aperitif: Hydrating Facial Mist

• Boho Potion LUXE BODY OIL

• Pumpkin Latte Masque: Facial Peel and Resurfacing Mask

• Blossom Balm: Oil Cleansing Balm

• This Is Everything Beauty Facial Oil

• Balm Addict Vegan Lip Care Balm

• Rose Lovers Bundle

• Ultimate 5 Piece Facial Set

• Orange Blossom Bundle

Fragrances, Croll pointed out, include Rose, Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Laguna, Malibu, and Muri, along with Cotton Candy, Rose, Nectarine, and Cherry flavors.

For more information, please visit https://wondergloss.com/pages/about-courtney.

