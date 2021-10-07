Smart Airport Market Size is expected to reach $17240 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% - Valuates Reports
The rise in demand for real-time data is anticipated to drive the smart airport market growthBANGALORE, INDIA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Airport market size is projected to reach US$ 17240 million by 2027, from US$ 10000 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Airports, worldwide, have started diversifying their financial gain and are spending huge amounts to implement non-aeronautical operations, such as providing parking facilities, lounges, conference rooms, and boarding and lodging facilities.
The global smart airport market has grown drastically with innovative technologies that have enhanced user experiences. The rise in demand for real-time data is anticipated to drive the market growth, as it helps to ease the burden on airport infrastructure and manpower.
Smart Airport Market Segment Review
Smart Airport Market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Airport market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Major Players in the Smart Airport Market
o Honeywell
o Rockwell Collins
o SITA
o Siemens
o IBM
o Cisco Systems
o Raytheon
o Kiewit
o Larsen & Toubro
o Amadeus IT Group
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Airport Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Security Systems
1.2.3 Communication Systems
1.2.4 Cargo & Baggage Handling Control
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Airport Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Aeronautical Operations
1.3.3 Non-Aeronautical Operations
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Smart Airport Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Smart Airport Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Airport Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Smart Airport Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Smart Airport Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Smart Airport Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Smart Airport Market Trends
2.3.2 Smart Airport Market Drivers
2.3.3 Smart Airport Market Challenges
2.3.4 Smart Airport Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Smart Airport Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Smart Airport Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Smart Airport Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Smart Airport Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Airport Revenue
3.4 Global Smart Airport Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Smart Airport Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Airport Revenue in 2020
3.5 Smart Airport Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Smart Airport Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Smart Airport Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
TOC Continued…!
